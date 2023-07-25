CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, July 26th, 2023

Triple-digits to double-digits...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 7/25/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, July 26th, 2023: Temperatures will decrease ever so slightly over the next few days as the triple-digit heat takes a break. High pressure will still be in charge of the weather...but it won’t be quite as hot. Rain chances near zero will continue into next week as the drought continues to build across West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

The slight temperature decrease looks to continue into next week as high pressure continues to weaken and the mid to lower 90s aren’t out of the question this time next week.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Attorney General of Texas
Office of the Attorney General reaches $168 million settlement with Walmart over company’s role in national opioid crisis
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
Regal MGN
Midland’s Regal Theater to close its doors

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 7/25/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 7/25/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, July 25th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 7/24/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 7/24/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, July 24th, 2023