Midland Memorial Hospital showcases newest robotic surgery machine

By Jensen Young
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - People at Midland Memorial Hospital got to try out the newest robotic surgery machines and they even operated on a stuffed elephant.

The Da Vinci XI robot is the newest piece of equipment from Intuitive Surgical.

At the hospital, it was used to perform surgery on a stuffed elephant named Bobby.

In order for the robot to get into your body for the surgery, it requires just a few small cuts about a quarter of an inch in diameter which allows for a faster recovery.

It has two cameras within one smaller one that helps surgeons get really close to the operation with a much lower risk of infection.

The experience was special for one participant who already wants to go into medicine.

One of the negatives of the machine is the lack of feeling surgeons have.

Because they are using a piece of equipment that controls another piece of equipment, they cannot feel the skin or body part they are working on.

The robot, however, cannot move without the doctor sitting down and taking the controls.

The participants did the first half of the surgery for Bobby the Elephant and Dr. Bassett finished the job.

Bobby the Elephant is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Attorney General of Texas
Office of the Attorney General reaches $168 million settlement with Walmart over company’s role in national opioid crisis
Regal MGN
Midland’s Regal Theater to close its doors
Bradley McDaniel
Midland man indicted in July 2022 murder
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire

Latest News

E-cigarettes and vapes started as a way to stop smoking traditional cigarettes but they still...
More teens are vaping, here’s how local officials are working to stop it
The FDA recommends that you do not consume more than 50 milligrams per kilogram that you weigh...
World Health Organization deems artificial sweetener aspartame potentially cancer-causing
Mosquitos
West Nile Virus found in Midland mosquitos
These scorching temperatures have led to the opening of cooling centers around West Texas.
GCR Church of Christ opens cooling center amid record-setting temperatures