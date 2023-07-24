Midland County enacts burn ban

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On July 24, 2023, the Midland County Commissioner’s Court approved an Outdoor Burning Ban for Midland County.

As of today, all outdoor burning in Midland County is prohibited. This Outdoor Burning Ban will be in place for the next ninety (90) days.

People can still burn household trash because the county does not provide trash services. The trash can only be household and must be burned in a barrel, they must have a water source, and call the non-emergency number before burning @ 685-7340.

