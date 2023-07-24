City of Midland hosting Rescue Runners event with new animal services manager

Midland Animal Services
Midland Animal Services(Alexandra Macia)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland is inviting the public to join them for Rescue Runners with new animal services manager Melissa Hobson.

Hobson has a background in veterinary medicine, research, and teaching. Her academic journey includes earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, specializing in Freshwater and Marine Biology from the University of Texas at Austin, and an MBA and a Master of Science in Leadership from Grand Canyon University.

She has experience as a veterinary assistant, veterinary technician, and in an animal emergency hospital and has also been a diver and saltwater aquarist.

“We are excited to welcome Melissa as she works toward creating a better community for pets and their owners through education, compassion, and advocacy.” Cristina O. Burns, Director of Community Services.

Outside of work, Melissa enjoys her role as a loving wife and mother in which they share a home filled with four dogs and a cat.

Melissa will begin her position with the City on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

ABOUT RESCUE RUNNERS

Rescue Runners is a volunteer program designed to recruit people to help walk or run shelter dogs. It takes place the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of each month from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. To learn more click here.

