By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, July 25th, 2023: Triple-digit heat returns this week as high pressure builds back into West Texas. The heat looks to stay with us for the rest of the week but the weekend looks to be a different story. Southeasterly winds return a bigger way this weekend and that will cool temperatures out of the triple-digits providing a little relief.

Bigger changes hold off till next week as high pressure moves away and we might get some real relief from the heat! Stay Tuned!

