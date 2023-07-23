Local organization fighting fentanyl crisis hosts awareness event

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Members of The 1:11 Project were out to bring awareness toward the community of the dangers of fentanyl.

“We gotta keep doing this. We gotta keep plugging, we got to keep bringing people in. We gotta keep making some noise.” said one of the members of the 1:11 Project.

This group of mothers, fathers, siblings and friends began with six victims of fentanyl poisoning.

Six months later, that number has risen to 20 locals that came out to share their battle with this deadly drug.

Whether it’s holding up signs with kids that have died because of fentanyl or marching down centennial park, this group of people fighting to educate the community about fentanyl continues.

However this time, they decided to take the fight to the streets.

“If we can combat it from happening now, and raising the awareness now, then there not as susceptible to use it when they get older.” said Skyler Harrison, the Program Director at The 1:11 Project.

They had t-shirts, posters and information on fentanyl poisoning.

Some members of this organization shared their stories of friends and family members who died because of fentanyl.

One thing this organization also wants the community to know is that having Narcan at all times is now a necessity.

“I carry Narcan in my purse, in my car. You know because you never know if something can happen to someone at the grocery store. You could be shopping at the store, and something happens right in front of you.” said the founder of The 1:11 Project, Michelle Watson.

The Midland Police Department Chief of Police, Seth Herman agreed that educating the public is part of the solution.

“The only way to combat it, is to let everybody know, and to make sure that everybody understands the dangers of this drug.” said Chief Herman.

He also said that fentanyl has become prolific in the area.

“On a daily basis, my personnel, the Midland Police Department personnel are administering narcan to people. Not only civilians, but to themselves.” said Chief Herman.

The 1:11 Project members say this is just the beginning of their fight. They plan to continue to educate the community and make sure their stories are heard.

