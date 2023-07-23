Gardendale issues boil water notice

By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT
GARDENDALE, Texas (KOSA) - Due to a leak on FM 1788, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Individuals may also purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescind the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice

