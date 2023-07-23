CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, July 24th, 2023

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, July 24th, 2023: After recording a high temperature of *only* 94-degrees on Saturday, we have recorded the third longest streak of consecutive 100-degree plus days, with 13 days. The longest streak of consecutive 100-degree plus days was set back in June with 15 days.

This evening, conditions will be hot with 90s expected until we reach the 11 o’clock hour. Winds will be relatively light, from the east between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Highs will be in the triple digits again for the majority of the region on Monday. Skies will be sunny and conditions will be dry (we REALLY need some rain).

Looking at the extended forecast, conditions will “cool” a bit for the end of this week heading into next weekend with some more 90s expected, but overall, the triple digits and dry weather are looking to stick around for at least the next 10-days.

