CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, July 23rd, 2023

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, July 23rd, 2023: After what has felt like forever, temperatures cooled a bit on Saturday bringing a bit of relief from the heat. Sadly, the cooler temperatures didn’t last long and we’re looking at warmer temperatures for Sunday.

There was an early morning earthquake today northeast of Odessa, but many in Odessa felt the 3.6 magnitude quake.

Temperatures Sunday will range from the mid to upper-90s and low-triple digits across the region. The mountains have a slight chance for some rain, but otherwise conditions are looking to be dry throughout the day Sunday.

Temperatures throughout the week will follow a bit of an up and down trend with highs in the triple digits and upper-90s expected at points. Conditions are looking to remain dry as well through the week. :(

