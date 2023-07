“We have become aware of a speculation suggesting that our town is relocating trash to Odessa, Texas, due to the recent incident of burning landfill liners. We want to address that this rumor is false.

Let us be clear: there are no plans whatsoever to transfer any waste to Odessa. Furthermore, it is important to note that we do not utilize liners at our landfill. Fortunately, the fire did not result in any damage to the landfill, requiring the need to transport waste elsewhere.

As a responsible community, we remain committed to ensuring a safe and efficient waste management system within our town.

Should you have any inquiries or concerns regarding waste disposal or any other matters, please do not hesitate to contact us. Your understanding and support are greatly appreciated.”