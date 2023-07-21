Movie fans flock to theaters across the country for the premiere of “Barb-enheimer”

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Opening weekend for both Barbie and Oppenheimer is expected to be a clash.

With both movies premiering on the same day.

Theaters across the Basin are ready for the guest to come in.

“We always knew that Barbie and Oppenheimer it was gonna be a big weekend. But I don’t think anyone expected it to get to this level” said Julia Mccartha, Public Relations for Cinamarx

According to Forbes, Barbie is expected to gross anywhere between 95 to 110 million dollars just this weekend showing in over 4000 theaters in North America.

While Oppenheimer is expecting 50 million dollars on opening weekend across 3100 theaters.

Despite the difference in sales, moviegoers want to see both movies because of their differences.

“200,000 people across the country have tickets to Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day. So people are really leaning into that double feature aspect and that’s on top of the millions of tickets that have also been bought to see one of the films” said Mccartha

And with so much excitement for the theaters this weekend people of all ages are ready to go sit down with a bucket of popcorn and enjoy their movies.

Barbie super fan Penelope is excited about the summer blockbuster hit.

Now if you want to go see either film this weekend make sure you buy your tickets now as both films are expected to sell out fast.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.