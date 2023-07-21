MISD Associate Superintendent invited to meeting on teacher shortage in D.C.

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD Associate Superintendent Ashley Osborne has been invited by the U.S. Department of Education to attend a meeting in Washington D.C. on mitigating teacher shortages.

“Across the state, across the nation, they are also seeing that teacher vacancy crisis but we’ve felt it here in West Texas for a number of years so we have to do everything possible to get those quality and qualified individuals into our classrooms,” said Osborne.

The focus of the meeting is creating registered apprenticeships for teachers, a route MISD is currently pursuing with the University of Texas Permian Basin.

“Not very many districts or states currently have this in their tool belt to help mitigate some of those talent challenges that we have in terms of teacher vacancies so I think it just shows that Midland ISD, West Texas we are on the forefront,” said Osborne.

Osborne says her main questions for the meeting are in regards to the timeline for the current apprenticeship application and what grants are available for them to utilize.

“A teacher apprenticeship for example would allow for a person that is seeking to become a teacher, so they’re going through getting their bachelor’s degree pursuing certification to actually work with highly effective teachers,” said Osborne.

The meeting will take place on July 27th.

“I’m excited to represent Midland ISD, West Texas, Texas and also the National Center for Grow Your Own, we do owe a lot to them,” said Osborne.

Osborne says they want students to have the very best teachers they can have and providing opportunities for the community to get their teaching credentials is a part of that.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.