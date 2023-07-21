Midland and Odessa rank highly in many labor statistics according to Texas Workforce Commission

By Jensen Young
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland and Odessa were among the top-ranking metro areas in Texas for low unemployment rates according to the Texas Workforce Commission, but that’s not the only category the Permian Basin leads in.

In June, the Midland metro area had the lowest unemployment rate of anywhere in Texas at just 2.6%.

The Odessa metro area was not far behind with the third-lowest unemployment rate at 3.4%.

These large growth numbers could be contributed to the oil and gas industry.

As a state, Texas has more than 15 million in the labor force for the second consecutive month.

Texas also has a younger workforce than other states and regions, which can encourage companies to come to the state and know that there will be people to fill the necessary positions.

When it comes to growth in employment, Midland once again leads the way.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people lost their jobs and some left the workforce. Most metro areas in Texas have recovered fully, but Midland has over 6,000 jobs more than in pre-pandemic times.

Midland and Odessa were also first and second in the nation for the fastest-growing labor forces.

Midland grew by 5.9% and Odessa grew by 4.4%.

