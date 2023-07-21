ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, July 22nd, 2023: A weak cool front will move into West Texas and southeast New Mexico early on Saturday and that looks to break the streak at 13 days at or above 100°. Afternoon highs look to be in the mid to upper 90s across the Permian Basin for at least one day this weekend. Isolated showers and even a rumble of thunder will be possible across southeast New Mexico south into the upper Trans-Pecos and the mountains of West Texas both Saturday and Sunday.

High pressure will build back into West Texas late in the weekend into next week bringing the triple-digit heat back into the area as it looks hot and dry.

