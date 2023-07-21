CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, July 21st, 2023

A bit of relief for the first half of the weekend...
Weather logo
Weather logo(CBS7 News)
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, July 21st, 2023: Temperatures will continue to decrease a few degrees each day today and tomorrow with highs tomorrow only in the mid to upper-90s across the region. A slight chance for rain returns to the forecast Saturday, mainly for the nighttime and overnight hours.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. today for areas highlighted in orange due to hot temperatures. Make sure to limit time outside in direct sunlight, stay hydrated with non-alcoholic drinks, and provide water and shade for pets if they must be outside.

Current Weather Alerts
Current Weather Alerts(KOSA)

High temperatures today range from the upper-90s to 106-degrees in Presidio. Skies throughout the region will be mostly sunny to sunny and conditions will be nice and dry.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KOSA)

The cooler temperatures and rain chances don’t last long as temperatures are back into the triple digits and stay there through the end of next week.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast
CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast(KOSA)

