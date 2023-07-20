Ward County Commissioners grant $7.5 million toward hospital renovations

By Noe Ortega
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) -The Ward County Commissioners Court approved funding $7.5 million dollars to go toward renovations to the Ward Memorial Hospital.

One of the upgrades that is going to happen includes all 25 patient rooms expanding outwards.

Since most of the rooms share a bathroom and shower, this will allow each patient to be comfortable in their room.

Ward memorial hospital is over 40-years-old.

This project has been in the works for years. After receiving funding from the county and through grants, this upgrade will become a reality.

These new changes will help expand the patient rooms to make them even bigger.

They also plan to use the money for a new HVAC system for better air filtration and infection control.

“It’s just going to enhance the ability to serve them through impatient care. Like I said our wing bud program, rehabbing home, and just having those facilities that are offering that great quality care that we aim to do.” said the CEO of the Ward Memorial Hospital, Leticia Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said this is just the first stage of a master plan that the county has for its hospital.

With the many services that this hospital provides such as radiology, physical therapy, sleep wellness and more, it’s a win for nurses working there.

“I’ve been here for quite a while now, and I’ve been a citizen my entire life. This is so important, not only for the nursing staff, but just for the population in general. Just so we can get updated and everything is going to be so much better.” said Shana Gallagher, a registered nurse at Ward Memorial.

Gallagher said patients there have been issues with the tight space in some of these rooms.

For example, with the nurses station and patients family or friends visiting. But the COVID-19 Pandemic really shaped them to get comfortable with small spaces.

“We played like rockstars during covid. So we kind of adopt to everything. Small hospitals, we kind of roll with things a little bit easier than sometimes big people. It has on occasion but that’s why we’re so excited about these improvement.” said Gallagher.

The county had already pledged $1.5 million toward this project last year.

The rest of the money from the commissioners court was supposed to come last month, however, the projected cost was more than expected. Because of this, it was delayed.

Rodriguez was able to get a little over four million dollars from grants and the county funded the rest to Ward Memorial.

Rodriguez said the project will require lots of flexibility.

They expect to break ground by next month, and the contractor said it will be completed within 580 days.

