Texas Rangers investigating officer involved shooting following chase

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, July 20, 2023, at around 2:15 a.m., Midland Police say officers were involved in a car chase that started at the intersection of W. Wadley Ave. and N Loop 250 W.

They were attempting a traffic stop for suspected street racing.

The driver of one of the vehicles continued speeding westbound on Hwy 191. The driver then made a U-turn and headed eastbound on Hwy 191. A supporting officer was out of his car to set spike strips in the roadway and noticed the vehicle approaching him. The officer fired his weapon in the direction of the car. The pursuit ended at the 5000 block of Andrews Hwy.

No injuries were reported.

The only occupant of the stolen vehicle, a teenager, was taken into custody and later taken to Barbara Culver Juvenile Center for evading and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Per Midland Police Department protocols, Texas Rangers are called lead investigative agencies on events involving shots fired by a police officer.

Police continue to search for the second vehicle and suspect.

