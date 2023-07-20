SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Hashbrowns and High Hopes

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Hashbrowns and High Hopes is a preorder only, curbside/delivery bakery located at 1606 N Big Spring St. To place an order, call 432-517-5168. You can also find them at the Downtown Midland Farmer’s Market every Saturday. For menu inquiries and more, follow Hashbrowns and High Hopes on Facebook.

Hashbrowns and high hopes started from necessity... A little extra money to pay the bills while Chelsea Franklin was experiencing health issues.

“It was supposed to just be so we had extra money in the house because I was sick at the time, and I couldn’t go to work,” Franklin said.

It didn’t take long for hash browns and high hopes to become a favorite for Midlanders in-the-know. Fresh New York style bagels, inventive cinnamon rolls and mouth-watering breakfast sandwiches set them apart in the breakfast game.

‘’Next thing you know, it was just... boom,” Brian Franklin said.

“I hadn’t been to work in three months. And I had been paying all of my bills with this, raising my kids, and I was just like I actually made it happen,” Chelsea Franklin said.

Soon, Franklin’s job at another Midland favorite, The Garlic Press, became harder and harder to return to. Franklin had to take Hashbrowns and High Hopes full-time. But the Garlic Press remained an inspiration and pillar of support.

“My old bosses, they taught me so much. And I would love to thank them because they are the reason we’re here right now,” Chelsea Franklin said.

“They gave us ideas and a lot of moral support,” Brian Franklin said. “That’s really what got us going more than anything else.”

It’s a small business that lives up to its name in every sense.

“The High Hopes is what this is. It’s high hopes and we’re making it happen. We had a dream and we’re going for it,” Brian Franklin said.

This small business hopes to expand soon, but looking back to its origins just a year ago, the success is sometimes hard for the Franklins to believe.

“I’m so sorry, I’m tearing up right now. I would’ve told myself that I was crazy, that there was no way this was going to happen. We’re still going to be working somewhere for somebody. To look back on there from now, it’s just, I’m so thankful. And I’m so glad I never gave up. And that my husband never let me give up,” Chelsea Franklin said.

The Franklins prove that with the most important meal of the day, and some high hopes, anything is possible.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.