Several knives confiscated from mom, son before flight, TSA says

Several knives were taken from a mother and her son before a flight taking off from Boston...
Several knives were taken from a mother and her son before a flight taking off from Boston Logan International Airport, the TSA said.(Source: TSA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(CNN) - On Monday, authorities at Boston Logan International Airport confiscated multiple knives from a mother and son traveling to Salt Lake City, the Transportation Security Administration said.

The pair turned the knives over to Massachusetts State Police and were allowed to continue their trip. No charges were filed.

Passengers can pack knives in checked luggage, but the only knives permitted in carry-on bags are plastic or round-bladed butter knives.

Monday’s incident comes on the heels of another incident in May at Logan International.

A traveler tried to bring a ninja knife set through security in a carry-on.

