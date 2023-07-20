Permian Basin Area Foundation Announces $1.2 Million in Scholarship Awards

(KOSA)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced $1,190,753 in scholarship awards for the 2023-2024 academic school year.

The Foundation gave scholarships to more than 400 students primarily from communities throughout West Texas. These scholarships were made possible by donors to the Foundation’s scholarship funds.

Since its inception, PBAF has awarded scholarships totaling more than $7.5 million to students pursuing their higher education.

Recipients awarded from the Foundation’s scholarship funds for the upcoming academic year are as follows:

