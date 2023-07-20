Odessa will see $42 million in utility infrastructure improvements

By Hannah Brock
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa City Council approved a $42 million dollar utility improvement project mainly aimed at water infrastructure.

Mayor Javier Joven says the project will improve water meter accuracy, leak detection, tower capacity and water pressure.

Project Services of Texas audited hundreds of valves and more than 43,000 water meters to create the project plan.

Up first is improving the accuracy of the city’s water meters, which are about 10% off.

“We’re going to have more accurate readings,” Joven said. “So it’s not the city increasing fees. It’s increasing the accuracy of the readings.”

Joven says the city loses about $3 million per year because of the inaccuracies.

“When it’s not accurate it’s not fair for the consumer,” Joven said. “It’s not fair for our customers and it’s not fair for the city for the reason [that] there’s losses.”

Some meters have to be physically read, while others are on a bluetooth system. Once the project is complete, all meters will be automated.

That may mean a more expensive bill for customers, but Joven says it’s necessary to address the city’s aging infrastructure.

“We have over 300 miles of transmission lines… This is an aging system. So there’s seepage and leakage throughout the system on a daily basis 24/7,” Joven said.

The project is also motivated by the major water outage last summer.

“It costs money to provide those services and if we want to continue to simply turn on the faucet and have that water on demand, we have to pay for that,” Joven said. “And we’re going to… probably see an increase, but you have control because you can adjust your consumption.”

The city has two years to accrue this income before it begins paying the loan for the project, which Joven says did not affect taxpayer funds.

The project also includes LED ting in city facilities, increasing the water capacity of the Rainbow Water Tower and fixing water pressure issues. Meters will be addressed first.

“We’re still a little ways from the water pressure, so we’ll start making those announcements as it starts coming online,” Joven said.

The project will also save water. These improvements will prevent the loss of more than 420,000 gallons of water per year.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Attorney General of Texas
Office of the Attorney General reaches $168 million settlement with Walmart over company’s role in national opioid crisis
Regal MGN
Midland’s Regal Theater to close its doors
Bradley McDaniel
Midland man indicted in July 2022 murder
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.
Second arrest made in apartment shooting, third suspect is still on the loose

Latest News

Non-Profit Organizations in Odessa came together to donate school supplies for foster children
Back to School Drive
Back to School Drive
E-cigarettes and vapes started as a way to stop smoking traditional cigarettes but they still...
More teens are vaping, here’s how local officials are working to stop it
More teens are vaping, here’s how local officials are working to stop it