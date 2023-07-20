Odessa Fire Rescue responds to RV fire

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Odessa’s Facebook page, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to W. Conestoga Lane for a structure fire in South Ector County around 5:45 p.m. yesterday.

When they got there, firefighters found a 5th wheel RV and a SUV on fire.

The city says crews arrived on scene and put the fire out quickly. One person was taken to the hospital.

South Ector Volunteer Fire Department was also on the scene.

