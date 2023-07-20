More teens are vaping, here’s how local officials are working to stop it
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As the number of young people using vapes increases, so does the amount of evidence of health risks associated with them.
E-cigarettes and vapes started as a way to stop smoking traditional cigarettes but they still contain nicotine and other harmful chemicals.
In a statement by the American Heart Association on Monday, they provided data showing the usage rates of high school and middle school students more than doubled from 2017-2019.
With all of the various electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS products) and flavors available, it can be difficult to know exactly the amount of nicotine and harmful substances that are in the products you buy.
Aside from the addictive substance and the flavors, seeing others smoking e-cigarettes can contribute to additional use.
With the quick growth in usage among students, schools across West Texas including Midland and Ector County ISD have banned e-cigs and vapes.
It is illegal to buy vape products under the age of 21.
But that doesn’t stop underage kids from trying.
It has also become more difficult to point out vape users, especially for parents.
Research on the long-term effects of vaping is minimal and the American Heart Association’s statement on Monday called for further studying.
