More teens are vaping, here’s how local officials are working to stop it

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As the number of young people using vapes increases, so does the amount of evidence of health risks associated with them.

E-cigarettes and vapes started as a way to stop smoking traditional cigarettes but they still contain nicotine and other harmful chemicals.

In a statement by the American Heart Association on Monday, they provided data showing the usage rates of high school and middle school students more than doubled from 2017-2019.

With all of the various electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS products) and flavors available, it can be difficult to know exactly the amount of nicotine and harmful substances that are in the products you buy.

The flavors that they’re using actually are laced with aldehydes like acetaldehyde or formaldehyde which potentiates the action of nicotine and also makes it last longer.

Aside from the addictive substance and the flavors, seeing others smoking e-cigarettes can contribute to additional use.

That’s why you got issues going on, you know, people having defects and ending up in Emergency because they want to do it because everyone else is but smoking isn’t for everyone bro...

With the quick growth in usage among students, schools across West Texas including Midland and Ector County ISD have banned e-cigs and vapes.

It is pretty frequently at our middle and high schools and so there is just always a disciplinary consequence assigned to that. We are currently working with our guidance and counseling department to work on more preventative measures and educating students on the use of vapes.

It is illegal to buy vape products under the age of 21.

We don’t accept selling to underage. We got signs up, you know, 21 and over, then we got the electronic device where we can scan IDs to double check, make sure.

But that doesn’t stop underage kids from trying.

Every day honestly. They seem to ignore the signs. We got a sign there, we got a sign on the drive-thru window.

It has also become more difficult to point out vape users, especially for parents.

With the traditional cigarettes, you could see the burn marks or the nicotine marks on their fingers or on their lips but with electronic cigarettes, it gets really hard to identify unless they find the vaping device or the electronic cigarettes with them.

Research on the long-term effects of vaping is minimal and the American Heart Association’s statement on Monday called for further studying.

