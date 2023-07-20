Leslie’s Clinic offering free healthcare for uninsured adults

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Casa de Amigos free Leslie’s Place Health Care Clinic for uninsured adults is growing in popularity throughout the Midland community.

The clinic was the vision of Leslie Hendrix Wood, focused on community wellness and helping educate people on how to best care for their health needs.

“It’s been embraced by our community,” said Executive Director Tonya Eckert.

“There are so many people in our community that do not have insurance and do not have access to good healthcare,” said Eckert.

The clinic is in partnership with Texas Tech Health Science Center and Midland Memorial Hospital.

“It’s pretty tremendous how many people that actually show up to receive healthcare. We’ve probably seen a good solid 400 different individuals in our community,” said Eckert.

Casa de Amigos Executive Director Tonya Eckert says the clinic is every Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. and they see the first 20 people that show up.

“All of the physicians volunteer their time and we have resident doctors, we have nurses, and other medical professionals,” said Eckert.

The clinic includes a lab, a pharmacy, to offer a wide range of services for patients.

“If there’s a situation where we can help them here then we’re going to try our very best to find another situation where they can be cared for,” said Eckert.

If you would like to attend you just need to bring yourself and an ID.

