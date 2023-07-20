Large brush fire in Alpine

Brush fire in Alpine
Brush fire in Alpine(Brush fire in Alpine)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - A large brush fire sparked in Alpine late Wednesday night, according to the Alpine Fire Department Facebook page. Firefighters responded to the fire that was moving quickly towards a residence on the 1600 block of West Fort Davis Avenue.

Alpine Dispatch advised all residents self-evacuated and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it reached any homes.

There is no damage to any homes and all residents are safe.

