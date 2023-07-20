Grocery store worker seeks help finding his wedding ring after he may have accidentally bagged it

A Massachusetts grocery store worker may have accidentally bagged his wedding ring. (SOURCE: WBZ)
By Juli McDonald
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ) – A Massachusetts grocery store worker is worried he inadvertently bagged a priceless item: his wedding ring, which has been on his finger for over two decades.

Martin Rivera said he now feels funny with his ring finger bare for the first time in almost 24 years.

“It’s not as tight; if it was tighter I’d have that ring there,” he said. “I don’t have that, though.”

The somewhat roomy ring seems to have slipped off in the air-conditioned Wegmans as Rivera was ringing up groceries at work on Tuesday.

“Yesterday was kind of busy too, constant customers coming in and out,” he said. “I have no idea which customer it was or whose bag I was in. Somehow I’m sure it slipped off my finger.”

It’s possible a customer may have gone home with more than what was on their shopping list sometime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Rivera’s wife Karen has the same ring design, and neighbors north of Boston have been sharing the photo of her ring all over social media.

The couple has hope, thanks to the encouragement from all of the strangers who want to help them find the missing ring.

With their August anniversary coming up, the couples’ fingers are crossed that the ring might turn up in someone’s recycle bin or reusable bag.

“You know you take your groceries out and once they’re done you don’t look for anything else you just fold the bag up and put it away,” Rivera said. “I’m hoping that’s what happened.”

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Attorney General of Texas
Office of the Attorney General reaches $168 million settlement with Walmart over company’s role in national opioid crisis
Regal MGN
Midland’s Regal Theater to close its doors
Bradley McDaniel
Midland man indicted in July 2022 murder
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.
Second arrest made in apartment shooting, third suspect is still on the loose

Latest News

FILE - Fans watch the second half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the...
NFL owners unanimously approve the $6.05B sale of the Commanders from Snyder to Harris group
The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
3 charged after shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 and wounds another
A daughter is remembering her father after he was reportedly crushed to death by a stone slab...
Man, 60, dies after stone slab falls on him in workplace accident
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
The sea otter has evaded capture attempts by wildlife officials.
The sea otter harassing surfers off the California coast eludes capture as her fan club grows