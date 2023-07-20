CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, July 20th, 2023

A bit cooler this weekend...
Weather logo
Weather logo(CBS7 News)
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, July 20th, 2023: High temperatures will once again be in the triple digits for the majority of West Texas and southeast New Mexico, but they will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday’s high temperatures. A bit of a cool down is in store for at least the first half of the weekend along with slight rain chances.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect later today, from 1 to 9 p.m. for the areas highlighted in orange for temperatures ranging from 95 to 105 degrees. Make sure to limit time outside in direct sunlight, stay hydrated with non-alcoholic drinks, and provide shade and water to pets if they must be outside.

Current Weather Alerts
Current Weather Alerts(KOSA)

There will be a bit of a cool down heading into the weekend where high temperatures on Saturday are looking to be only in the 90s!! There will also be slight rain chances (a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible). Temperatures then increase heading into the new week with these very hot temperatures continuing to stick around.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast
CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast(KOSA)

