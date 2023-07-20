ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, July 21st, 2023: A little bit of a drop in temperatures looks to continue into the weekend as a weak cool front will arrive early Saturday. A shower or two is not out of the question with the front...but most areas look to stay dry.

High pressure will build back into West Texas late in the weekend into next week bringing the triple-digit heat back into the area as it looks hot and dry.

