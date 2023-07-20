CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, July 21st, 2023

A touch cooler...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 7/20/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, July 21st, 2023: A little bit of a drop in temperatures looks to continue into the weekend as a weak cool front will arrive early Saturday. A shower or two is not out of the question with the front...but most areas look to stay dry.

High pressure will build back into West Texas late in the weekend into next week bringing the triple-digit heat back into the area as it looks hot and dry.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Attorney General of Texas
Office of the Attorney General reaches $168 million settlement with Walmart over company’s role in national opioid crisis
Regal MGN
Midland’s Regal Theater to close its doors
Bradley McDaniel
Midland man indicted in July 2022 murder
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.
Second arrest made in apartment shooting, third suspect is still on the loose

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 7/20/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 7/20/23 PM
Weather logo
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, July 20th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 7/11/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, July 20th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 7/19/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 7/19/23 PM