Back to School Drive

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Non-profit organizations in the Permian Basin are coming together to buy new school supplies for students.

The Rainbow Room organization is striving to fill four hundred fifty backpacks for children in foster care.

The Rainbow Room wants to make sure that every student is prepared for the first day of school by providing new clothes, school supplies, and groceries.

The Downtown Lions club are contributing to the back-to-school bank drive and have been shopping at local stores to provide enough materials for families in need.

“We don’t want the child to go to school on their first day of school even though they are in cps or in foster care. These are things that are out of their control. We don’t want them to go there and have no new school supplies.” said Diane Cherry.

The Downtown Lions club has been contributing these types of donations for three years and it has helped them to grow and fulfill the needs of children in school.

“Anything to do with kids is near dear to my heart and it broke my heart to think that they are children who come in and take from their homes maybe in the middle of the night the things that they need. The clothes and school supplies.” Vice President of Downtown Lions Club, Sandy McCollum.

McCollum has a strong desire to help the children and is highly motivated to accomplish her mission.

“We will do this for as long as we can, and I am thinking of going to help fill those backpacks, so they have them ready to give to the children.” said McCollum.

The Downtown Lions club wants to make sure that every student is happy and that they have the tools to succeed in school.

“If you feel something in your heart and want to help just let someone know, call us. We will raise it and if you want to donate money, we will go shopping.” said Diane Cherry.

You can help out by donating supplies to the Lions club before July 27th.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.