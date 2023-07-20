Andrews police searching for man who abandoned car in high-speed chase

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Officers with the Andrews Police Department attempted to stop a black car registered out of Alabama. The driver of the suspect vehicle refused to stop leading to a pursuit.

According to APD, the driver reached speeds over 140 mph with hazardous driving.

Officers lost sight of the car and began searching an area south of Andrews. The car was later found on FM 181 headed northbound in the area of HWY 115. The pursuit continued toward Gaines County, where the car was lost again.

The car was later found abandoned on HWY 62 / 180 West of Seminole Near the state line of Hobbs, New Mexico.

The registered owner of the vehicle is Bryon York out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Byron York (Chris Davis | none)

York shows to have multiple warrants including a violent felony for a home invasion in Alabama. York has not been located at this time.

