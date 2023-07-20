63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Chances are if you see a hole in the ground in the Permian Basin it won’t be that impressive.

But if that hole was formed by a giant rock from space over 63,000 years ago, there’s reason to be impressed.

Out in the never-ending space, that is known as West Texas. You can find a story that is out of this world.

“And this was still a big lake so we’re roughly six to four hundred feet underwater. So it had to push a lot of water out of the way to impact the ground. So it became a rainy day very quickly” said Douglas Naetherlin, Museum Curator

Just a few years ago… 63,500 years ago to be precise. There was a meteor shower curating meteor impacts across the world including one in West Odessa.

“So from what I’ve heard there is a debate between coming from the rings of Saturn from the meteor belt so there’s quite a bit of space out there for it to come from,” said Douglas Naetherlin Museum Curator

The only sound you’ll hear in this part of the region in the middle of a field is the sound of pump jacks working, but 63,000 years ago whoever was walking 25 miles around the crash site would have not just heard the impact but also felt the aftershock.

“It would’ve completely knocked you off your feet and maybe caused some internal damage,” said Naetherlin

Over time erosion has deteriorated the impact site, so today all that remains is a tiny portion of what it originally looked like.

“Over time we went from 40 feet to now were somewhere between 6 to 8 feet deep depending on where you’re standing,” said Naetherlin

So if you want to visit this site before dirt fills it back up, mark your calendars because you have anywhere between 30 to 100 years before the land fills up.

“Mental estimation of like 2050 and then I’ve had people tell me that they don’t expect it to fill in until 2130,” said Naetherlin

You can visit the Odessa Meteor Crater Museum to learn more about the ecological impact of the meteor shower.

