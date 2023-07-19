West Odessans share heated concerns during town hall

By Alexandra Macia
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County hosted a town hall meeting to discuss making West Odessa its own city.

The West Side Sheriff’s Annex was packed with West Odessans who showed up to voice their mixed opinions and listen to what county and city officials had to say.

Most residents at the town hall were against the idea of making West Odessa its own city.

Judge Dustin Fawcett spoke about issues West Odessa faces being in Ector County including budget limitations, limited EMS services and more.

The main concern for residents was where their money is going and why they don’t have adequate roads, EMS personnel, water and schools with the amount of taxes they are currently paying.

Those against the idea of being a city said many of them moved out to the county to get away from the rules and regulations of a city.

A main takeaway was that if West Odessans want more services but don’t want to become a city they’re going to have to pay more taxes or find money to fund those services elsewhere.

This was just a discussion, Mayor Javier Joven, County Commissioner Mike Gardner and volunteer fire, police and sheriff personnel were all in attendance. If anything, many residents noted this as one of the first times so many officials had shown up to speak with them.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Europe Brynteson, known as Von Crow, was found dead Saturday night across the...
Two arrests made in connection to Ector County homicide
Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.
Second arrest made in apartment shooting, third suspect is still on the loose
Regal MGN
Midland’s Regal Theater to close its doors
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Bradley McDaniel
Midland man indicted in July 2022 murder

Latest News

West Odessans share heated concerns during town hall
Pumpkin, a 12-year-old Yorkie, was reunited with her owner after she went missing three months...
Reunited: Midland Yorkie returned to owner after months of searching
Members of the council voted unanimously to hire Tommy Gonzalez on July 11 but his first day...
Midland City Council welcomes new city manager Tommy Gonzalez
Midland City Council welcomes new city manager Tommy Gonzalez