West Odessans share heated concerns during town hall

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County hosted a town hall meeting to discuss making West Odessa its own city.

The West Side Sheriff’s Annex was packed with West Odessans who showed up to voice their mixed opinions and listen to what county and city officials had to say.

Most residents at the town hall were against the idea of making West Odessa its own city.

Judge Dustin Fawcett spoke about issues West Odessa faces being in Ector County including budget limitations, limited EMS services and more.

The main concern for residents was where their money is going and why they don’t have adequate roads, EMS personnel, water and schools with the amount of taxes they are currently paying.

Those against the idea of being a city said many of them moved out to the county to get away from the rules and regulations of a city.

A main takeaway was that if West Odessans want more services but don’t want to become a city they’re going to have to pay more taxes or find money to fund those services elsewhere.

This was just a discussion, Mayor Javier Joven, County Commissioner Mike Gardner and volunteer fire, police and sheriff personnel were all in attendance. If anything, many residents noted this as one of the first times so many officials had shown up to speak with them.

