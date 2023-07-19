Office of the Attorney General reaches $168 million settlement with Walmart over company’s role in national opioid crisis

The Attorney General of Texas
The Attorney General of Texas(The Texas Attorney General)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Office of the Attorney General of Texas finalized a settlement with Walmart for $168 million due to what the Attorney General’s office says is the company’s negligent practices that contributed to the nationwide opioid crisis.

The agreement contains claims by the State of Texas and its Political Subdivisions against Walmart for the company’s practices that they say worsened the opioid epidemic in the state of Texas and across the nation. The settlement terms contain provisions pertaining to opioid marketing, selling, and dispensing practices, from which the key claims in the lawsuit arose.

Affected Political Subdivisions in Texas—such as local governments and county governments in the Texas Opioids Multidistrict Litigation—are encouraged to sign on to the settlement in order to ensure that Texas citizens and entities may receive all benefits and opioid remediation funds owed to them.

Texas Political Subdivisions who have not yet signed on to the settlement should visit the OAG’s website here for more information. Joining the settlement allows for Subdivisions to receive direct payments and grant money in the form of opioid abatement funding from the Texas Opioid Council. The deadline for all Texas Political Subdivisions to sign onto and receive the benefits from the settlement is July 31.

Through litigation, the OAG has secured over $2.91 billion from Allergan, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Mallinckrodt, Teva, Endo, Johnson & Johnson, Amerisource Bergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson, and McKinsey for Texas and its citizens.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regal MGN
Midland’s Regal Theater to close its doors
Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.
Second arrest made in apartment shooting, third suspect is still on the loose
Bradley McDaniel
Midland man indicted in July 2022 murder
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
33-year-old Europe Brynteson, known as Von Crow, was found dead Saturday night across the...
Two arrests made in connection to Ector County homicide

Latest News

MISD preps for new school year
The West Side Sheriff's Annex was packed with West Odessans who showed up to voice their mixed...
West Odessans share heated concerns during town hall
West Odessans share heated concerns during town hall
Pumpkin, a 12-year-old Yorkie, was reunited with her owner after she went missing three months...
Reunited: Midland Yorkie returned to owner after months of searching