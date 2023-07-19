Midland ISD prepares for upcoming school year

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD is preparing for the new school year with its first leadership summit.

They talked about how the school district is preparing for student success and how they’re bringing better security to school campuses.

Dr. Stephanie Howard is entering her first official school year as the new superintendent of MISD and she has big plans for the district...

Last year, the district said students met and exceeded the expectations in the classroom and on the standardized test.

This year, the district wants to raise the bar even higher for the students.

“When we have a strong and effective classroom,” Dr. Howard said. “We are building principles. Those principles establish a culture and climate where teachers want to teach and students enjoy learning, thriving, and flourished in those settings.”

One of her goals is to get every student motivated and prepared for the future...

MISD also had a session Tuesday to speak with the parents on how they are improving their security on school campus.

Midland police department announced their new plans to protect the school district.

“It is mandated now that every campus have an armed security personnel,” said Seth Herman, Chief of Police Midland Police Department. “We are going to work in conjunction with the MISD police department and with Chief Ortiz to accomplish that goal until they can get up to staffing and be able to accommodate 39 campuses but we are going to work closely with our MPD counterparts to ensure the safety of our kids.

