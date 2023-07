ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Medical Center Hospital is hosting its annual Summer Blood Drive on Thursday, July 20.

Vitalant buses will be parked outside Main Admitting from 10 a.m.– 3 p.m.

Donors can sign up online at Bloodhero.org. directly to the page, or contact Susan Thornton by phone at 432-640-2347 or by email at sthornton@echd.org

