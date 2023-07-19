Looking to get your Masters degree? UTPB may help you get it for free

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you want a Master’s degree for free, UTPB could be the place to be.

The University announced a new scholarship that allows certain students to earn their master’s degree free of charge.

This is a collaboration between UTPB, the Permian Strategic Partnership, and the Scharbauer Foundation.

This program is for students who are majoring in Psychology, Sociology, or Educational Counseling.

UTPB received two 5 million dollar donations from PSP and the Scharbauer Foundation.

To impact families in the Permian basin by having more professionals in behavioral health.

“These students don’t have the financial barrier that it will take for them to go to school. It takes a requirement to go to school full-time. Take nine hours. So taking away that financial burden for these students, allows many more students in our community to take this amazing opportunity,” said Dr. Sandra woodley, President, UTPB

This scholarship will begin in the Fall of 2023 and stretch for the next five years.

However, if this program works out well, they plan to expand it for another three years or possibly more.

This scholarship is available for certain students and if you want to see if you qualify for this visit: https://www.utpb.edu/admissions-aid/impact-majors/impact

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.