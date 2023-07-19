How to find 100+ art pieces across Odessa

Odessa Arts created a Google Map of 100+ art installations across the city.
Odessa Arts created a Google Map of 100+ art installations across the city.(Hannah Brock)
By Hannah Brock
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - There’s a creative side to Odessa and you can use your phone to find every bit of it.

“As a community, we tend to have low self esteem about ourselves and we think, ‘oh well it’s not very pretty here, said Odessa Arts Director Rany Ham. “And that’s not true. There’s a lot of great art.”

Odessans can easily find that art because Odessa Arts staff created a map that can open in the Google Maps app on a mobile phone. It’s an interactive guide to more than 100 public art installations across the city.

Many are familiar with the city’s notable murals and statues, but art is in unconventional places too.

Take traffic boxes, for example.

“They have no regard for geography or income level or anything. Everybody is going to see a traffic box,” Ham said.

That’s what local artist Humberto Porras designed.

“If you look around, I’ve just got a few characters and they all represent different parts of Norteño music,” Porras said in reference to his traffic box.

For him, these art elements show a different side of Odessa.

“Growing up here in Odessa, my whole life basically, Odessa’s known for a lot of things, but one thing it’s not super well known for, especially for people living here, is art and creativity,” Porras said.

Mostly, it’s an invitation to explore. Local artist Reno Ramos says Odessans will be surprised at how much art they can find.

“I mean you’re gonna see some cool stuff and experience not just the art, experience a lot of the stores and restaurants,” Ramos said.

The map will continue to update as new art pieces are created.

You can find the map here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regal MGN
Midland’s Regal Theater to close its doors
Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.
Second arrest made in apartment shooting, third suspect is still on the loose
Bradley McDaniel
Midland man indicted in July 2022 murder
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
33-year-old Europe Brynteson, known as Von Crow, was found dead Saturday night across the...
Two arrests made in connection to Ector County homicide

Latest News

It was a day filled with joy for everyone from family to friends and those who helped the...
13 children adopted by 10 families in Ector County
13 children adopted by 10 families in Ector County
UTPB honor students sworn in as Deputy Voter Registrars
Looking to get your Masters degree? UTPB may help you get it for free
Medical Center Hospital en Odessa, Texas.
Medical Center Hospital hosting summer blood drive