Ector County ISD Host First Leadership Annual Summit

By Armando Gomez
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County ISD had the annual leadership university summit with district leaders to prepare for the new school year.

The school district wants to deliver high quality education for students and how they are planning to do that for teachers to have strong leadership skills.

The superintendent of the school district has plans to improve education in class so students can succeed.

“Every year, we will have improvements that we will make. improvements in our classroom. improvements in the tools and resources students have access to. improvements in teacher quality. improvement in school. quality system. absolutely, a constantly improving and evolving organization.” said Superintendent of Ector County ISD, Dr. Scott Muri.

When Dr. Muri became the new superintendent of Ector County ISD, he implemented the strategic plan which has been an increase of students’ success every school year.

“It is our job as district leaders to make sure those goals are met this year and so our students thrive and are prepared for what lies ahead.” said Dr. Amy Hosick, the executive director of choice programs, access, and support.

A lot of excitement for the district leaders and campus leaders is motivated and excited for the new school year and their goal for the new school year is for students to improve their performance.

“Today we shared academic data with our principals and leaders. Once again, we saw improvement from last year to this year. improvements from two thousand nineteen to today. So, we are excited about where we are going. We know that the good work we are doing is having a profound effect upon our students. our opportunity is to improve and to get better, and better, and better.” said Dr. Muri

Midland ISD had their first leadership summit yesterday.

