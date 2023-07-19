ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, July 20th, 2023: Temperatures won’t be quite as hot over the next few days as high pressure shifts off to the west and allow for a weak cool front to move into West Texas. Now to put this in perspective...we are talking about temperatures below 105° for the rest of the week and below 100° for the start of the weekend...so we aren’t talking about a big cool-down.

The relief won’t last long as high pressure moves back in by early next week and will bring the 100°+ heat back to the forecast. Rain chances still look very slim through next week.

