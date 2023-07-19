13 children adopted by 10 families in Ector County

By Jensen Young
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Lives were changed and families were made Wednesday morning at the Ector County Courthouse.

10 different families and 13 children united as happy tears and smiles filled the courtroom.

The families were ready to officially welcome their newest members.

Many families were built, but one was restructured.

One man became the legal father of his little brother who has been living with him and his wife since he was three days old.

It was a day filled with joy for everyone from family to friends and those who helped the families get to this point.

Families had to wait months and, for some, years for this day to finally come.

Once the judge makes the relationship of parent and child official, the entire family is relieved that all of the time they put into their relationship is approved.

Mia is one of four siblings that were adopted today by three families who are already close.

The families were sent home with backpacks for each child with their new initials on them.

National Adoption Day is in November and each year, even more families are able to welcome a new member with big celebrations in Midland and Odessa.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regal MGN
Midland’s Regal Theater to close its doors
Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.
Second arrest made in apartment shooting, third suspect is still on the loose
Bradley McDaniel
Midland man indicted in July 2022 murder
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
33-year-old Europe Brynteson, known as Von Crow, was found dead Saturday night across the...
Two arrests made in connection to Ector County homicide

Latest News

Odessa Arts created a Google Map of 100+ art installations across the city.
How to find 100+ art pieces across Odessa
13 children adopted by 10 families in Ector County
UTPB honor students sworn in as Deputy Voter Registrars
Looking to get your Masters degree? UTPB may help you get it for free
Medical Center Hospital en Odessa, Texas.
Medical Center Hospital hosting summer blood drive