13 children adopted by 10 families in Ector County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Lives were changed and families were made Wednesday morning at the Ector County Courthouse.

10 different families and 13 children united as happy tears and smiles filled the courtroom.

The families were ready to officially welcome their newest members.

We’re excited that she’s about to have our last name and we can continue with the rest of our lives from here on out so we’re excited. God has put us in an amazing place and we’re just– we’re happy where we’re at right now. We’re blessed.

Many families were built, but one was restructured.

One man became the legal father of his little brother who has been living with him and his wife since he was three days old.

It was a day filled with joy for everyone from family to friends and those who helped the families get to this point.

Just seeing the families be so happy, seeing that it’s finally done and over– they’re done with CPS– and just being able to give the kids a forever great home, just seeing how happy they are… it’s good overall.

Families had to wait months and, for some, years for this day to finally come.

Once the judge makes the relationship of parent and child official, the entire family is relieved that all of the time they put into their relationship is approved.

It was a little struggle but, you know, just the love that we have has just been amazing… It’s just a blessing… it’s just a blessing all the way around.

It is amazing. We’re like finally– the day finally came that she… she’s ours.

Mia is one of four siblings that were adopted today by three families who are already close.

The families were sent home with backpacks for each child with their new initials on them.

National Adoption Day is in November and each year, even more families are able to welcome a new member with big celebrations in Midland and Odessa.

