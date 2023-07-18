Professional dunk artists visit and perform in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - During Day 2 of the Richard McCalop basketball camp, professional dunk artists from around the country came to Odessa to put together a show for campers.

“It’s really just an amazing experience for everyone, the kids get a lot of it, we get a lot out of it, it’s a really good situation,” said Ben Wolfe.

“To come out here and showcase my talents, I think that’s probably the number one priority,” said Issac White.

McCalop’s camp will be annually in Odessa during the summer.

