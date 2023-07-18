Odessa College hires new Head Softball Coach

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College announced Tuesday that Coach Doug Eastman accepted the position as the new Odessa College head softball coach.

OC Athletic Director Wayne Baker stated that “Coach Eastman comes to our program with a unique set of skills. He has experience as a very successful head softball coach for the past 20 years, a former professional baseball player, and the former owner of a top-ranked Softball/Baseball Hitting School. We believe that his experience and his skills will be extremely valuable in developing our student-athletes and continuing to build on the strong record that is Odessa College Softball.”

After he accepted the position, the new coach added, “I’m very excited to be a part of the OC family, their tradition, and the program’s history. I’m also excited about Dr. Williams and his leadership, and working with Athletic Director Wayne Baker. I know what they expect and I have the opportunity to do something very special –– which is moving this program one step closer to a national championship and building elite women athletes.”

Coach Eastman has coached over 30 All-Americans and four National Players of the Year in his career.

Eastman comes to Odessa College from Texas A&M – Kingsville where he served as head softball coach during the 2022-2023 season. Prior to that position, he was the head softball coach at Yavapai College from 2014 to 2022. His 2022 team at Yavapai was #1 in the country in the NJCAA national rankings.

Coach Eastman received the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Milestone Achievement award with 833 career wins and 333 wins in eight seasons at Yavapai College with a better than 850 career-winning percentage. He also holds the honor of being the winningest softball coach in Yavapai College history. His teams had two national appearances in 2015-16 and 2020-21, two region championships, and four conference titles.

Before Yavapai, Coach Eastman was the head softball coach for 12 years at his alma mater, College of the Siskiyous in Northern California, where his teams’ overall record was 301-24 across the past seven seasons. Under his coaching, the college’s softball program ranked #1 in winning percentage in California and had seven consecutive conference championships and seven consecutive Final Four appearances.

During Coach Eastman’s college years as a student-athlete, he played baseball at the College of the Siskiyous and received All-State and All-American honors. He was the youngest athlete to be inducted into the college’s Baseball Hall of Fame. He transferred to Sacramento State University where once again he achieved All-American honors and was inducted into the school’s Hornet’s Hall of Fame.

In 1984, he was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds where he played in the minor league organization and was awarded the Most Valuable Player honor in 1987. Later, a wrist injury changed his direction from player to coach.

He has an associate’s degree from the College of the Siskiyous, in Weed, California, and his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from California Coast University in Santa Ana, California.

Coach Eastman and his wife Darla, their dogs Max, Olive, and Daisy, and their cat, Charli will soon be joining the Odessa College Wrangler family.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.