Midland ISD Host First Leadership Summit

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD hosted its first leadership summit to announce new plans for the new school year and having better security for students and staff.

Stephanie Howard had the summit to gather her leaders and to discuss the goals that she wants the students to accomplish in the classroom.

Dr. Howard named her new cabinet members for the district.

Last year, students met and exceeded the expectations in the classroom and on the standardized test.

This year, Dr. Howard is raising the bar even higher for the students.

“When we have a strong and effective classroom. We are building principles. those principles establish a culture and climate where teachers want to teach and students enjoy learning, thriving, and flourished in those settings.” said Dr. Stephanie Howard, Superintendent of Midland ISD

One of her goals is to get every student motivated and prepared for the future once they graduate.

She not only wants her students to be successful in the classroom but also in their extracurricular activities.

“Our athletes, musicians, and actors. Those students and employees have been working all summer. They do that because it translates to success in the fall or in the spring whenever their season is. So to those students, coaches, sponsors, and directors, I will say thank you.” sot- 17 seconds. Said Dr. Howard.

Midland ISD also had a session today to speak with the parents on how they are improving their security on the school campus.

The Midland Police Department announced their new plans to protect the school district.

“It is mandated now that every campus haves an armed security personnel. We are going to work in conjunction with the Midland police department and with chief Ortiz to accomplish that goal until they can get up to staffing and be able to accommodate thirty nine campuses but we are going to work closely with our Midland Police Department counterparts to ensure the safety of our kids.” Said Seth Herman, Chief of Police Midland Police Department.

This week, the Ector County ISD will have a three day leadership summit with district leaders to prepare them for the new school year.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.