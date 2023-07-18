Midland City Council welcomes new city manager Tommy Gonzalez
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland’s new city manager was welcomed to city hall Tuesday and was joined by his family and members of the city council.
Members of the council voted unanimously to hire Tommy Gonzalez on July 11 but his first day isn’t until July 31.
Mayor Lori Blong and the rest of the city council supported the new city manager as he spoke about his plans for the city and what the job means to him.
Gonzalez was the city manager of El Paso until his contract was terminated in February.
He is excited about the people he has around him in his new role and is ready to get started.
Another reason that Gonzalez is happy to be in Midland is being close to the rest of his family.
Gonzalez is impressed with the leadership that already exists.
He plans to keep that as a strength of the organization.
Gonzalez is thankful for the council’s support and aims to give that same support and dedication back to them.
