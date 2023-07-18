Midland City Council welcomes new city manager Tommy Gonzalez

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland’s new city manager was welcomed to city hall Tuesday and was joined by his family and members of the city council.

Members of the council voted unanimously to hire Tommy Gonzalez on July 11 but his first day isn’t until July 31.

Mayor Lori Blong and the rest of the city council supported the new city manager as he spoke about his plans for the city and what the job means to him.

Gonzalez was the city manager of El Paso until his contract was terminated in February.

He is excited about the people he has around him in his new role and is ready to get started.

I’ve had the opportunity to meet with the mayor and the city council as well as the senior staff. I’ve been very pleased and very impressed with just all the talent that’s here and I’m just really looking forward to being a part of that team.

Another reason that Gonzalez is happy to be in Midland is being close to the rest of his family.

It’s just a sense of peace and joy to be closer to my sons and also to my mom and to pay respects to my dad who is no longer with us at Rest Haven.

Gonzalez is impressed with the leadership that already exists.

He plans to keep that as a strength of the organization.

I really focus on building and developing teams because, really, if you have a bunch of teams that you can put in place and you’re helping them develop and you’re helping them have an opportunity to lead, I mean you can do dozens and dozens of projects and you don’t get overwhelmed by the list of things that we have on our plate.

Gonzalez is thankful for the council’s support and aims to give that same support and dedication back to them.

