ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, July 19th, 2023: Wednesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather Day for excessive heat. Excessive heat warnings and Heat advisories continue for all of West Texas and southeast New Mexico as temperatures continue to rise above 105°. Skies look to remain sunny and clear through mid-week.

The high pressure system that has been causing the broiling conditions looks to move away and to the west allowing for a weak cool front to move in by Saturday. This looks to take temperatures below 105° and into the mid 90s by Saturday...but this will be short-lived and the high moves back in place next week.

Be sure to take heat precautions this week and make sure the elderly and sick are checked on. Stay hydrated and don’t forget to provide the pets with shade and water and be sure to check that back seat before you leave your vehicle!

