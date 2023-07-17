Powerball grand prize jumps to $900 million

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The grand prize for Monday night’s Powerball Lottery is up to a life-changing $900 million.

That grand prize is the third-largest in Powerball history and the seventh-largest in U.S. Lottery history.

So far in 2023, 12 people in Texas have won second-tier prizes from Powerball entries, but no one has won a grand prize.

Those who bought tickets are looking to spark positive change and set themselves up for life.

The odds of winning the grand prize are about 1 in 292 million.

Those odds never change because tickets are picked from a consistent set of numbers.

If you end up with the winning ticket, it is recommended that you are prepared for everything that comes after it.

If there is no winner for Monday night’s drawing, the grand prize for Wednesday’s drawing will be an estimated $1 billion.

