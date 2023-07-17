Powerball grand prize jumps to $900 million

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The grand prize for Monday night’s Powerball Lottery is up to a life-changing $900 million.

That grand prize is the third-largest in Powerball history and the seventh-largest in U.S. Lottery history.

So far in 2023, 12 people in Texas have won second-tier prizes from Powerball entries, but no one has won a grand prize.

Those who bought tickets are looking to spark positive change and set themselves up for life.

Every nonprofit and church and ministry organization that I’m affiliated with would be fully funded for as long as we can make it last.

$900 million? I would probably end up completely paying off a nice house, pay off some, you know, economy-style car and then put the rest into the market– 2-3%– and just live off the rest of it.

The odds of winning the grand prize are about 1 in 292 million.

Those odds never change because tickets are picked from a consistent set of numbers.

If you end up with the winning ticket, it is recommended that you are prepared for everything that comes after it.

If you are lucky enough to win a large lottery prize, Texas Lottery always recommends that a player sign the ticket, put it in a safe place and you want to seek financial and legal advice. And then once you’ve done that, call the Texas Lottery to schedule a time to come in and claim your prize.

If there is no winner for Monday night’s drawing, the grand prize for Wednesday’s drawing will be an estimated $1 billion.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.