Midland’s Regal Theater to close its doors

Regal MGN
Regal MGN(Regal Theatres)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Regal Theaters website, Regal Tall City will close its doors on July 30th.

This closing announcement comes six months after the closing of Regal Permian Palace in Odessa.

Regal Tall City was opened by Hollywood Theatres in 1996 which was acquired by Regal in 2013.

Regal’s parent company declared Chapter 11 reorg bankruptcy last year and is making a new wave of cuts around Texas and the U.S. here late in July.

Powerball grand prize jumps to $900 million
Ector County Health Department Host Back to School Vaccine Clinic
