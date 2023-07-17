Midland man indicted in July 2022 murder

Generic gavel picture
Generic gavel picture(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A grand jury has made an indictment in the July 2022 murder of Jennifer McDaniel.

Bradley McDaniel was indicted Friday on the charge of murder after court documents say he is accused of shooting Jennifer McDaniel.

He is currently in the Midland County Jail where court documents say he has a $1 Million bond.

This is a developing story and CBS7 will bring you more details as they are known.

