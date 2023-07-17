Midland County and Horseshoe hospitality reach a settlement after months of controversy

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Commissioners’ Court and Horseshoe Hospitality Services reached a settlement agreement that will allow the Horseshoe Pavillion and Amphitheater to be managed by Midland County, effective August 1, 2023.

For three months, the hot topic at Midland Commissioners Court has been the Horseshoe.

Monday, commissioners and former manager of the Horseshoe Joe Kelly negotiated a fair settlement for the county to buy Kelley and Horseshoe Hospitality services out of the remainder of their current contract.

“Midland County and horseshoe hospitality services LLC are pleased to announce they have reached a mutual agreement to ensure a smooth transition of the horseshoe to being managed by midland county effective August 1, 2023,” said Terry Johnson, Midland County judge.

After about 45 mins of talks between the County and Horseshoe Hospitality Services, both sides came together and agreed on a sum payment of 270,000 dollars.

This payment will cover the Horseshoe employees’ personal time, sick leave, and vacation time till the end of the month.

Also in agreement with the two sides is:

1- the county will consider employment for any horseshoe employee that may be eligible to work for the county.

2- All events prior to July 31st will be receivable to horseshoe hospitality and anything after the 31st will be for the county

3- horseshoe hospitality will have no liability under any event after the 31st

“Both midland county and horseshoe hospitality services LLC agree that the resolution reached between them is fair to both horseshoe hospitality services LLC and the taxpayers of Midland County,” said Johnson.

We did reach out to Joe Kelley with Horseshoe Hospitality who said he could not comment at this time.

