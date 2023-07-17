Heat, dry, and repeat!

By Justin Lopez
Published: Jul. 17, 2023
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, July 18th, 2023: A dome of upper-level high pressure remains the dominant feature over our weather pattern. Temperatures will again reach the triple digits, near 108°F in Midland, and rain chances across the region will be slight, if any. The National weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories for much of the area that are expected to last until at least this evening and may be extended by even further.

